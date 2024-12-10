Passengers can bring more than one phone as FBR reverses amendments

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has reversed recent amendments that restricted passengers arriving from abroad from carrying more than one mobile phone and goods exceeding $1,200 in value.

The chairman has directed the official to withdraw the proposed amendments in Baggage Rules 2006 and instructed them to bring afresh recommendations after having consultation with stakeholders.

Reinstating the old policy, FBR chief Langrial has allowed the passengers to bring two mobile phones into Pakistan in a major relief to Pakistani expats.

Earlier, the tax authority proposed amendments to the baggage rules, restricting passengers from carrying more than one mobile phone. It had also barred passengers from carrying goods worth over $1,200.

While proposing the amendments, it had argued that the measures aimed at curbing smuggling of goods and promote legal trade activities in the country.

The old policy, which has now been reinstated by the FBR chairman, allows a passenger coming from abroad to bring two mobile phones into Pakistan.