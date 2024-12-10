M2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway closed for traffic amid thick fog

LAHORE – Thick fog blanketed parts of Punjab, including disrupting inter-city travel and Motorway M-2 has been closed for all kinds of traffic from Babu Sabu Interchange to Thokar Niaz Baig.

Motorway Police shared an advisory for citizens to avoid traveling during early hours as closures have been enforced for safety reasons due to the extremely low visibility.

NHMP officials urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel as fog not only affected motorway traffic but also disrupted flow on National Highways. Drivers are directed to use front and back lights of their vehicles while driving in thick fog and should avoid unnecessary traveling.

Authorities mentioned importance of safety guidelines, and exercising extreme caution when on roads in early hours.