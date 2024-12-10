Pakistan starts efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in Syria amid civil-war

ALEPPO – Syria saw chaotic scenes over the weekend as rebels dethroned Bashar al-Assad, ending his brutal rule in Syria, and thousands of foreign nationals including Pakistanis remain stranded in the war-torn nation.
ALEPPO – Syria saw chaotic scenes over the weekend as rebels dethroned Bashar al-Assad, ending his brutal rule in Syria, and thousands of foreign nationals including Pakistanis remain stranded in the war-torn nation.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|279.1
|Euro
|EUR
|290.35
|293.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|354.05
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|75.35
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|177.3
|179.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|733.95
|741.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|196.6
|199
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.99
|38.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.15
|39.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|895.75
|905.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.75
|62.35
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.4
|164.4
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.93
|25.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|717.43
|725.93
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.25
|209.25
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.1
|25.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.72
|315.52
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.95
|8.1