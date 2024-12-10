Pakistan starts efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in Syria amid civil-war

The government also initiated efforts as Pakistani pilgrims and citizens stranded in the capital Damascus are facing challenges amid violence and security concerns. Foreign Office announced that efforts are underway to ensure the safe evacuation of those affected, with priority given to over 260 stranded pilgrims.

Arrangements are being made by Pak Embassy in the Arab nation for the repatriation of all Pakistanis, including the pilgrims. Damascus Airport remains currently closed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed the formation of plan to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria via neighboring countries at the earliest. He emphasized that the safety of Pakistanis in Syria is a top priority, and all resources will be mobilized for their protection.

As per reports, over a thousand Pakistanis are in Syria and a special request for flights has been made to the Foreign Office.

In this regard, PM Shehbaz also spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, requesting assistance for the immediate evacuation of Pakistani citizens through Beirut, and the latter assured full support for the operation.