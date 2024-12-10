Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan starts efforts to evacuate stranded nationals in Syria amid civil-war

Pakistan Starts Efforts To Evacuate Stranded Nationals In Syria Amid Civil War

ALEPPO – Syria saw chaotic scenes over the weekend as rebels dethroned Bashar al-Assad, ending his brutal rule in Syria, and thousands of foreign nationals including Pakistanis remain stranded in the war-torn nation.

The government also initiated efforts as Pakistani pilgrims and citizens stranded in the capital Damascus are facing challenges amid violence and security concerns. Foreign Office announced that efforts are underway to ensure the safe evacuation of those affected, with priority given to over 260 stranded pilgrims.

Arrangements are being made by Pak Embassy in the Arab nation for the repatriation of all Pakistanis, including the pilgrims. Damascus Airport remains currently closed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif directed the formation of plan to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria via neighboring countries at the earliest. He emphasized that the safety of Pakistanis in Syria is a top priority, and all resources will be mobilized for their protection.

As per reports, over a thousand Pakistanis are in Syria and a special request for flights has been made to the Foreign Office.

In this regard, PM Shehbaz also spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, requesting assistance for the immediate evacuation of Pakistani citizens through Beirut, and the latter assured full support for the operation.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad leaves Damascus as rebels storm capital, ending 24-year reign

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 10 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 279.1
Euro EUR 290.35 293.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 354.05
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 177.3 179.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.6 199
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.75 905.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 717.43 725.93
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search