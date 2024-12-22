Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Senior PML-N leader in Sindh joins PPP

In a significant political development in Sindh, Rana Ihsan, the Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the province, has officially joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The announcement was made during a press conference held by PPP leaders, including Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi, and Salman Murad.

Saeed Ghani, the Provincial Minister for Local Government, confirmed that Rana Ihsan’s decision to join PPP marks a major shift. He also indicated that other members of the PML-N leadership in Sindh would soon follow suit and announce their allegiance to PPP.

During the press conference, Rana Ihsan shared his reasons for leaving PML-N, citing a personal transformation in his political ideology. “After a long time, I changed my perspective, and it was the Pakistan Peoples Party that played a crucial role in this change,” Ihsan said. He recalled his history with PML-N, mentioning his tenure in various party positions and the personal tragedy he faced when his brother was martyred during the wave of terrorism in the city.

Reflecting on the support he has witnessed from PPP, Ihsan added, “The Peoples Party stands by its workers during difficult times, and that has been a significant factor in my decision.”

This development is seen as a potential reshaping of the political landscape in Sindh, with implications for both PML-N and PPP’s strategies in the province ahead of upcoming elections.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

