Junaid Jamshed son Saifullah ties the knot; See Wedding Pictures here

KARACHI – Saifullah, son of late Pakistani singer Junaid Jamshed, tied the knot, months after having Nikah in an intimate ceremony.

Congratulations are in order for Saifullah and the family as the couple’s wedding pictures surfaced online. Much of the ceremony remains under wraps due to privacy and fans only managed to see a few glimpses in candid shots.

Saifullah also shared new pictures, which have quickly gone viral on social media. The wedding was marked by an intimate gathering, with only close friends and family in attendance. TV Host Waseem Badami also shared moments from the occasion on Instagram, where Saifullah was seen dressed in a light-colored prince coat and white pajamas.

Waseem Badami’s post also featured actor Faisal Qureshi among other notable personalities present at the event, with a clear indication that the ceremony took place on Friday, December 20.