News anchor Mona Alam speaks out after explicit video leaked online

KARACHI – TV show host Mona Alma faced a privacy breach as she was linked to explicit content that went viral on different social sites.

This incident raises serious concerns about the exploitation of figures from showbiz as more than a dozen similar cases reported in recent times. TV show host Mona Alam became the latest victim of the menace, as explicit images and videos falsely linking her to the content, prompted her response.

Mona – who hosts prime time news program on Local News Channel – shared snaps of legal action against those responsible for spreading the malicious content online.

In a statement, the TV host condemned the increasing trend of video leaks by online trolls who falsely implicated her. She further clarified that the woman seen in clip is not her. She warned that those behind the smear campaign would face legal consequences.

Mona’s leaks were part of larger issue involving AI-generated content and leaking of private content of social media and TV stars. Previously, Minahil Malik, Mathira, Imsha Rehman and others faced similar situations.