After Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, private video of Kanwal Aftab leaked online

LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab is the latest victim of the ongoing wave of the video leaks after Minahil Malik, Imsha Rehman and Mathira faced the controversies.

The incidents have raised serious concerns about digital privacy of celebrities, as well common users in Pakistan.

This time around, reports said a video allegedly involving influencer Kanwal Aftab in compromised situation has been doing the rounds on social media.

Images and videos available online, according to reports, show the 26-year-old TikToker in an inappropriate context. However, the authenticity of the videos and photos remains uncertain at the time of reporting it.

Kanwal Aftab, who is married to social media influencer Zulqarnain, has not issued any statement in this regard but fans are condemning the ongoing wave of unsettling incidents and calling for digital privacy.

Earlier this week, Pakistani actress, model, and host Mathira has made a new revelation regarding her leaked explicit videos.

Recently, Mathira appeared on a private TV program, where she discussed various aspects of her showbiz and personal life. During the interview, the host questioned her about the leaked videos, prompting Mathira to explain in detail how the videos were created and made public.

Mathira shared that the incident dates back to 2021, when explicit videos allegedly involving her surfaced online. She revealed that a man from Jhang edited and fabricated the videos, selling them for as little as Rs2,000, which led to their widespread circulation.

Daily Pakistan strongly condemns the recent wave of online leak of private videos of social media star.