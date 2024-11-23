Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Yango and Alkaram come together to support a father on his daughter’s special day

Yango And Alkaram Come Together To Support A Father On His Daughters Special Day

 

ISLAMABAD – Yango, the ride-hailing service that is part of the global tech company Yango Group, showing its unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of its partner’s drivers by fulfilling a heartfelt dream. This time, Yango has partnered with Alkaram, Pakistan’s leading fashion retail brand, to help a dedicated partner’s driver, Tanveer Malik, fulfil his dream of giving his daughter the kind of wedding day every girl deserves.

Through Yango’s “My Dreams” initiative, which allows passengers to contribute to the personal aspirations of partner’s drivers, Tanveer received significant financial and emotional support to bear the expenses of his daughter’s big day. Alkaram, a brand that is known for its fine craftsmanship and elegant designs, provided the bride with a wardrobe, ensuring the next chapter of her life was not only beautiful, but also filled with confidence, perfectly complementing the love that surrounded her.

Tanveer Malik, a devoted father and top-rated Yango partner’s driver, has always worked tirelessly to support his family. However, when the time came for his daughter’s wedding, the financial strain of such an important life event seemed insurmountable. Through the kindness and generosity of Yango’s “My Dreams” feature, Tanveer’s one true aspiration to give his daughter a memorable wedding came true, leaving him and his family, especially the daughter, deeply moved.

“Like every father, I also want to fulfil my children’s wishes. And I wanted to do everything I could for my daughter’s wedding. But putting up a wedding during this period of inflation can diminish anyone’s morale. Thanks to Yango’s ‘My Dreams’ feature, the impossible somehow seemed achievable. I sincerely want to thank Yango and Alkaram who attended my daughter’s wedding like family members and made it all possible,” Tanveer said with gratitude.

Miral Sharif, Country Manager of Yango Pakistan, shared, “Tanveer’s story is a perfect example of the power of resilience and love. At Yango, we believe that our drivers are not just partners – they are part of our extended family. Supporting Tanveer’s journey to make his daughter’s wedding a reality is just one of the many ways we are committed to enriching the lives of our partner’s drivers.”

“At Alkaram, we believe that every girl deserves to feel comfortable inside out. For us comfort is not just in the tangibility of clothes, but the confidence that we’re able to give to Tanveer’s daughter while she embarks on this new chapter of life. Our purpose is to make fashion accessible and inclusive for the masses. Partnering with Yango to help Tanveer fulfill his dream for his daughter’s wedding is a heartwarming experience for us that brought us closer to our goal,” said Urooj Ahmed, GM Marketing at Alkaram.

The ‘My Dreams’ initiative is a true reflection of Yango’s commitment to uplifting and empowering its partner’s drivers community. By encouraging passengers to support their partner’s drivers through their tips and contribution, Yango makes it possible for even the smallest amount to have a meaningful impact on their lives. This initiative goes beyond helping partner’s drivers achieve personal aspirations. It further solidifies Yango’s unshakable dedication to nurturing their growth, both professionally and personally.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 23 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 278.9
Euro EUR 288.6 291.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.75 350.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.05 739.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.6 201
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 891.2 900.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 714.75 723.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search