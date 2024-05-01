Search

Google to establish 50 Smart Schools in Pakistan

09:08 AM | 1 May, 2024
Tech giant Google offers several kinds of training and certification programs for educators to help them make the most of its tools and now the leading search engine is starting smart schools in Pakistan.

Google, in its latest venture with local partner Tech Valley, decided to establish 50 smart schools in the country of over 240 million.

Google Schools in Pakistan

Reports suggest that around 50 smart schools will be formed in Islamabad, and parts of Pakistan, and there will be teacher workshops, youth training through Google Career Certificates, and launch of public Google Reference School.

The development comes as Google for Education team met with Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to discuss upcoming plans for Pakistan's education sector.

These schools will receive 30,000 Google for Education IDs featuring AI-powered features such as practice sets and a range of digital tools to enhance collaboration and productivity.

Several other initiatives were also discussed including teacher workshops on Google for Education tools, establishment of public Google Reference School, training for 2,000 youths in job-ready skills through Google Career Certificates, and the potential collaboration on an Edutech event with the Ministry of Federal Education in Pakistan.

Last month, the search engine reaffirmed its commitment to further empowering women on International Women’s Day, believing that by providing women with the necessary skills and resources, the country can unlock a future of greater equality, inclusion, and prosperity for all.

The company aims to bridge these gaps by launching various programs to drive greater equality and women's empowerment in the workforce. One such initiative is the Google Career Certificates program, launched in Pakistan in 2022.

More than half of the program's scholarships were for women to increase their access to economic opportunities and enable them to pursue their aspirations.

