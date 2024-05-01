Search

Pakistan

Pakistan observes World Labour Day with renewed pledge for rights

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 1 May, 2024
Pakistan observes World Labour Day with renewed pledge for rights
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – International Labour Day is being observed in Pakistan and across the globe to recognise contributions of workers and promoting their rights. 

The day is a reminder to raise awareness about rights of workers and to acknowledge their struggle for better working environment. 

Several rallies, and seminars are being organised to highlight the significance of fair wages, which is a common theme in these activities. 

The issue of workers' rights has always been contentious, with many workers in Pakistan being underpaid and working in unsafe conditions. The day serves as a reminder to appreciate the contributions of workers to society, including providing essential services and building infrastructure.

President Zardari reiterates to honor laborers' dignity

President Asif Zardari reaffirmed government's dedication to honoring the labor force and recognizing their historical struggles. He emphasized the importance of protecting workers' rights, ensuring fair wages, and maintaining safe working conditions.

He said Pakistani laborers face various challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and climate change impacts. He highlighted the state's responsibility to safeguard workers' rights, enforce anti-exploitation policies, and provide social support.

President also urged employers to implement fair wage policies, prioritize worker safety, and provide necessary training and protective gear in hazardous workplaces.
 
PM Shehbaz vows to align local laws with international norms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also affirmed his government's efforts to enhance labor welfare and aligning domestic labor laws with international standards.

In his message on International Labor Day, the premier paid tribute to the workers who have made great sacrifices in the struggle for their rights.

Sharif, 72, emphasized that improving occupational safety and health in various sectors is a key priority for the government. He announced the upcoming National Tripartite Labour Conference, which will focus on safety and health issues.

Banks to remain closed on May 1st for Labour Day

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional ...

09:32 AM | 1 May, 2024

Pakistan observes World Labour Day with renewed pledge for rights

09:08 AM | 1 May, 2024

Google to establish 50 Smart Schools in Pakistan

11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight

09:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

FBR blocks over half a million mobile sims for non-payment of income ...

08:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rana Sanaullah appointed adviser to PM

Pakistan

11:44 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

11:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial ...

11:22 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

01:35 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Uber just shut down services in Lahore, but why?

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: