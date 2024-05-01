Pakistan observes World Labour Day with renewed pledge for rights

ISLAMABAD – International Labour Day is being observed in Pakistan and across the globe to recognise contributions of workers and promoting their rights.

The day is a reminder to raise awareness about rights of workers and to acknowledge their struggle for better working environment.

Several rallies, and seminars are being organised to highlight the significance of fair wages, which is a common theme in these activities.

The issue of workers' rights has always been contentious, with many workers in Pakistan being underpaid and working in unsafe conditions. The day serves as a reminder to appreciate the contributions of workers to society, including providing essential services and building infrastructure.

President Zardari reiterates to honor laborers' dignity

President Asif Zardari reaffirmed government's dedication to honoring the labor force and recognizing their historical struggles. He emphasized the importance of protecting workers' rights, ensuring fair wages, and maintaining safe working conditions.

He said Pakistani laborers face various challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and climate change impacts. He highlighted the state's responsibility to safeguard workers' rights, enforce anti-exploitation policies, and provide social support.

President also urged employers to implement fair wage policies, prioritize worker safety, and provide necessary training and protective gear in hazardous workplaces.



PM Shehbaz vows to align local laws with international norms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also affirmed his government's efforts to enhance labor welfare and aligning domestic labor laws with international standards.

In his message on International Labor Day, the premier paid tribute to the workers who have made great sacrifices in the struggle for their rights.

Sharif, 72, emphasized that improving occupational safety and health in various sectors is a key priority for the government. He announced the upcoming National Tripartite Labour Conference, which will focus on safety and health issues.