Search

BusinessWorld

KFC closes over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid Gaza-tied boycott

Web Desk
10:33 AM | 1 May, 2024
KFC closes over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid Gaza-tied boycott
Source: social media

KUALA LUMPUR – Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC has closed door of its 100 franchise in Malaysia after losing significant business amid boycotts linked to the Gaza war.

Several brands are bearing brunt for supporting Israeli government and the Israeli military while the death toll in Gaza continues to rise. 

It issued a lengthy statement in October describing the claims as false, but that has not cooled the calls for boycotts in numerous regions.

QSR Brands, which owns KFC, temporarily closed 108 of its 600 outlets, mainly in the Muslim-majority Kelantan state, citing difficult economic conditions. 

The closures have affected around 18,000 employees, with the company offering them the chance to relocate to busier stores.

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for boycotts against Israel, has targeted KFC and other American food franchises in Malaysia.

Other food chains also faced backlash and a sales decline in the region due to its perceived support for Israel. Starbucks and Berjaya Food have similarly been impacted by boycotts.

McDonald's bought out its franchise in Israel, and the Malaysian franchisee for McDonald's sued BDS Malaysia for damages.

Starbucks also reported massive losses after a lawsuit over a pro-Palestine social media post, and Berjaya Food experienced a sales slump, pleading for an end to the boycott due to its Muslim employees.

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur (VIDEO)

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:33 AM | 1 May, 2024

KFC closes over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid Gaza-tied boycott

07:49 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Teenager killed in London sword attack

07:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Czech software company to invest $1 million in data centre in Pakistan

07:03 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

French actor Gérard Depardieu arrested on charges of sexual assault

01:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Agricultural Finance Redefined: Digitt+ and U Microfinance Bank ...

10:25 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Pakistan to announce petrol price for May 2024 today; Check new ...

Most viewed

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

07:59 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Indian man arrested for harassing girl in Saudi Arabia

05:48 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Chakor ventures unveils revolutionary 60-40 payment model for citadel ...

09:41 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Big drop in Peugeot 2008 entire lineup in Pakistan; Check New Rates ...

09:25 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

White House says university protests against Gaza genocide must ...

05:35 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Qaumi Bachat Bank sets Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate for ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:32 AM | 1 May, 2024

Couple show their love for Imran Khan at their wedding (VIDEO)

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: