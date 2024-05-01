KFC closes over 100 outlets in Malaysia amid Gaza-tied boycott

KUALA LUMPUR – Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken KFC has closed door of its 100 franchise in Malaysia after losing significant business amid boycotts linked to the Gaza war.

Several brands are bearing brunt for supporting Israeli government and the Israeli military while the death toll in Gaza continues to rise.

It issued a lengthy statement in October describing the claims as false, but that has not cooled the calls for boycotts in numerous regions.

QSR Brands, which owns KFC, temporarily closed 108 of its 600 outlets, mainly in the Muslim-majority Kelantan state, citing difficult economic conditions.

The closures have affected around 18,000 employees, with the company offering them the chance to relocate to busier stores.

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for boycotts against Israel, has targeted KFC and other American food franchises in Malaysia.

Other food chains also faced backlash and a sales decline in the region due to its perceived support for Israel. Starbucks and Berjaya Food have similarly been impacted by boycotts.

McDonald's bought out its franchise in Israel, and the Malaysian franchisee for McDonald's sued BDS Malaysia for damages.

Starbucks also reported massive losses after a lawsuit over a pro-Palestine social media post, and Berjaya Food experienced a sales slump, pleading for an end to the boycott due to its Muslim employees.