Azerbaijan claims capture of key city Shusha amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU – Azerbaijan on Sunday claims to capture the key town of Shusha from Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the capital, Baku, Azeris gathered in large numbers, people in groups waved flags and chanting slogans while drivers sounded their car horns to celebrate the victory.

Azerbaijani citizens are celebrating as the Azerbaijani army said it has liberated the city of Shusha, which has critical importance in liberating Upper Karabakh from Armenia’s occupation pic.twitter.com/wko8906x1O — TRT World (@trtworld) November 8, 2020

The recently captured city, called Shushi by Armenians, is of cultural and strategic importance to both sides and is located 15km south of the largest city, Stepanakert.

President Ilham Aliyev tweets and states it a great victory. he writes I am fortunate to have fulfilled a father’s will. We liberated Shusha! This is a great victory! Today may the soul of National Leader and our martyrs be praised! I felicitate you, Azerbaijan!

I am fortunate to have fulfilled a father’s will. We liberated Shusha! This is a great victory! Today may the soul of National Leader and our martyrs be praised! I felicitate you, Azerbaijan! — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) November 8, 2020

The capture of Shusha would be a major victory for Azerbaijan six weeks after new fighting erupted over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave that broke away from Azerbaijan’s control in the 1990s.

"In a televised address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev said “Shusha is ours — Karabakh is ours,” using the Azerbaijani version of the city’s name."