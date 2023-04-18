Search

World

SHCI moves European Commission against Malta govt and judiciary over EU law breaches

Web Desk 10:15 AM | 18 Apr, 2023
SHCI moves European Commission against Malta govt and judiciary over EU law breaches
Source: StewardHealthCareMalta/Facebook

BRUSSELS – One of the world’s leading private healthcare providers Steward Health Care International (SHCI) has filed an unusual but critical complaint to the European Commission against the Maltese government and the country’s judiciary for the blatant infringement of European Union (EU) laws on several grounds.

In its formal complaint lodged through lawyers, SHCI has lashed out at the Malta court’s judge Mr. Justice Francesco Depasquale who had concluded without evidence that SHCI’s deal with the Maltese government to provide health services in three hospitals was fraudulent. The company has told the European Commission that it was clear the verdict was driven by political motives and facts were disregarded.

SHCI launched the complaint in relation to SHCI’s Maltese subsidiary, Steward Health Care Malta (SHCM), after the low-level court annulled the agreement through which Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) and later Steward took over the management of Karin Grech, St Luke's and Gozo hospitals and came under criticism from the local right-wing nationalist press. 

SHCI immediately appealed the decision arguing that the court verdict was based on bias and vendetta and that the company has been cheated and misled by the Maltese government, which has said it has decided to run the three hospitals. 

Steward has emphatically rejected the narrative of the judge’s findings, described the judgment as one that fails to support its ruling with evidence and that the judgment's narrative is speculative and highly conjectural. 

Following the appeal, Steward said: “The judgment´s narrative, which is speculative and highly conjectural, could have been disproven had SHCM been asked to supply evidence on these counts to court. Such a request was never made, neglecting therefore the right to a defence. 

“The judgement on the hospitals’ concession breaches EU law on various fronts. It is incompatible with the key principle of free movement of capital, and is not compliant with the general principles of legal certainty and legitimate expectations, as well as the principle of proportionality. SHCI also considers that the judge significantly and deliberately overreached his remit in his verdict.”

Steward has described the verdict as a political decision. It said: “This is a serious breach of the judicial practice and a clear indication that the verdict was arrived at as a result of political, rather than factual, motives. These failings – along with most others present in the judgement – represent major concerns for the rule of law in Malta, a country that has been afflicted by significant corruption scandals relating to the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of authority for many years (some of which have even required investigation and demands that changes be implemented by the European Banking Authority).”

Steward has warned that a politically-motivated verdict was a latest example of the deterioration of the rule of law in Malta will have serious implications for the future of foreign investment in the country.

It added: “As illustrated by the wildly unsound court verdict and subsequent coordinated behaviour by ostensibly independent government agencies, SHCI has deep concerns about the rule of law and proper functioning of the pillars of Government. SHCI have submitted this complaint to the European Commission alongside pursuing our case in Malta and the request to appeal the preliminary ruling with the European Court of Justice. SHCI notes Malta’s weakening recent record of respect for the authority and legitimacy of the European judicial authorities after the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) last month complained about being ‘shut out’ of magisterial inquiries. SHCM remains committed to a fair and orderly transition and will ensure that the wellbeing of our patients and our employees remain our priority.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Over 2 million Muslims throng Masjid al-Haram for Shab-e-Qadr prayers

10:42 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Over 50 dead in Sudan amid brutal clashes between army, paramilitary forces

04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Ex-IOK governor exposes Modi govt’s plan to blame Pakistan for Pulwama attack

12:05 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

UK Security minister alerted over Viceroy Research’s Russia secret spy links

08:16 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

US airman arrested over leaked intelligence documents

10:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

74-year-old extradited from Pakistan to Britain over 2005 police murder

03:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations after KP landslide kills ...

11:32 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th April 2023

09:04 AM | 18 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 37.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Karachi PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Islamabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Peshawar PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Quetta PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sialkot PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Attock PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujranwala PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Jehlum PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Multan PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Bahawalpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Gujrat PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nawabshah PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Chakwal PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Hyderabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Nowshehra PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Sargodha PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Faisalabad PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705
Mirpur PKR 216,700 PKR 2,705

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: