Israel’s Missile Defense stockpile could Be depleted within weeks: reports

TEL AVIV – Israel’s interceptors are running low as tensions rise after the country’s recent aggression against Tehran.

Reports in Arab media said Israel is running low on its supply of Arrow missile interceptors, raising serious concerns about the country’s ability to defend itself against barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran. US official revealed that Washington has been aware of this shortage for months and has been bolstering Israel’s defenses with additional systems on land, sea, and air.

Since the conflict escalated in June, Israel has been using its missile interceptors at an accelerated rate to counter frequent Iranian missile salvos. However, the current stockpile is estimated to last only another 10 to 12 days if usage continues at this pace, according to reports.

Iran appears to be employing strategy of launching smaller, more frequent missile attacks, often with older weapons, to wear down Israel’s costly missile defenses. While each Iranian missile costs roughly $200,000 to produce, Israel spends upwards of $12 million per interceptor, leading to a costly imbalance in the ongoing conflict.

Recent footage shows up to 12 Israeli interceptors fired to neutralize single Iranian hypersonic missile, highlighting unsustainable nature of Israel’s current defense strategy. Without additional support, Israel risks depleting its missile defense resources within weeks, potentially leaving the country vulnerable to more advanced and destructive attacks.