LESCO suspends electricity bills installment facility

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has imposed a temporary ban on installments for electricity bills until further notice, as part of an effort to meet June’s recovery targets.

Reports said the company has instructed staff to disconnect power connections of consumers with outstanding dues or unpaid current bills.

Customers have been directed to clear the full amount of their electricity bills for the current month without delay. The company has also ordered strict recovery of outstanding arrears listed on bills.

Previously, LESCO offered an installment facility to help consumers pay off their dues. However, in a new directive issued for June, the company has revoked all such leniencies, focusing instead on immediate revenue collection.

Consumers across all categories — residential, commercial, and industrial — have been notified. While bill due dates may still be extended under NEPRA regulations, failure to pay by the revised deadline will result in disconnection of supply.