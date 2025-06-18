Pakistan Railways hikes fares for passenger, freight trains

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced an increase in fares for all passenger and freight trains, with effect from later this month.

According to an official spokesperson, a 3 percent hike has been approved for all classes of passenger trains, while freight charges will see a 4% increase.

The fare revision has been formalized through a notification issued by the Railway Headquarters, and the new rates for passenger trains will come into effect from June 20, 2025.

This change will apply to both advance reservations and current bookings.

In the freight sector, the new tariff will be implemented starting June 23, 2025. Additionally, the Azakhel Dry Port will experience a 10% increase in freight charges, placing more cost burden on cargo transporters.

The fare hike aims to help Pakistan Railways manage its rising operational expenses amid inflation and increasing fuel costs.

The development comes days after the federal government revised the prices of petroleum products for second half of June 2025

The price of high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs7.95 taking the new price to Rs262.59.

The price of petrol has also been increased by Rs4.80 fixing the new price at Rs258.43 per litre.