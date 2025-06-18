Hamza Ali Abbasi clarifies his statement about quitting showbiz for religion

KARACHI – Renowned Pakistani film and drama actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has clarified his previous statement about stepping away from the showbiz industry.

In 2019, Hamza Ali Abbasi had announced distancing himself from the entertainment industry to move closer to Islam. Following that statement, he was not seen in any drama or film projects for a considerable period.

The actor also discussed his temporary departure from showbiz and his views on Islamic principles in various interviews.

In a recent interview, Hamza clarified his earlier statement, saying, “I never said in my video that I’m quitting showbiz. I said that I’ve reached certain conclusions about God and the afterlife, and I need to explore them further — for which I’m taking a break from showbiz. I also clearly stated that this should not be taken to mean that I am leaving the arts for the sake of Islam.”

He further said, “The interpretation of Islam that I agree with is that of Javed Ahmed Ghamidi, whom I follow. I even mentioned his name in my video. According to that interpretation, practicing arts within ethical boundaries is permissible. So, it should not be misunderstood that I am quitting showbiz.”

Hamza revealed that he even went to study under him in Dallas, Texas.