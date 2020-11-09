Shaniera Akram laments Pakistani wedding madness during pandemic

The trend for lavish weddings with prolonged events has become quite a thing in Pakistan and even a pandemic isn’t stopping people from indulging in wasteful expenses.

A never ending stream of pictures and videos from a recent Pakistani wedding have been trending on social media and people are shocked at the insane display of spending outrageously at useless ceremonials.

Social activist Shaniera Akram has also shared her two cents on the wedding madness in Pakistan.

I understand that in the past big weddings were a thing.But we are mid pandemic,why not take the opportunity & use this time to your advantage,keep it small,save lives & save some money.People will understand I promise.I had a very small wedding,Its ok,We survived, You will too! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 7, 2020

"I understand that in the past big weddings were a thing. But we are mid pandemic, why not take the opportunity and use this time to your advantage?" she questioned.

Going down the memory lane, she recalled getting married to cricket legend Wasim Akram in an intimate ceremony.

"Keep it small, save lives and save some money. People will understand I promise. I had a very small wedding, it's okay. We survived, You will too!"

