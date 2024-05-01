Sham Idrees reacts to deepfake video controversy of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi

Pakistani content creator Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, and his wife Aroob Jatoi, faced difficult time related to a deep fake video circulating online, which was widely condemned by her friends and even rivals including Sham Idrees.

Sham Idrees, who makes a comeback on YouTube, responded to deepfake video of Ducky's wife Aroob Jatoi.

Ducky Bhai had a beef with Sham back in the day, as it stemmed from former roasting Sham's wife, Froggy.

Despite the brutal roasting, Sham extended support for Dicky Bhai and his family, stressing that privacy violations should not be tolerated. He shared two cents at Ducky Bhai for targeting his wife even putting him in depression.

Sham said Ducky videos caused him massive pain and even led to suicidal thoughts. However, he chose to leave the matter to Allah and move forward.

Everyone will face the consequences of their actions, as what goes around comes around, he said and urged Ducky Bhai to consider the impact of his videos on others before sharing them online.