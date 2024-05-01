Sham Idrees reacts to deepfake video controversy of Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi

Pakistani content creator Saad ur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, and his wife Aroob Jatoi, faced difficult time related to a deep fake video circulating online, which was widely condemned by her friends and even rivals including Sham Idrees.
Sham Idrees, who makes a comeback on YouTube, responded to deepfake video of Ducky's wife Aroob Jatoi.
Ducky Bhai had a beef with Sham back in the day, as it stemmed from former roasting Sham's wife, Froggy.
Despite the brutal roasting, Sham extended support for Dicky Bhai and his family, stressing that privacy violations should not be tolerated. He shared two cents at Ducky Bhai for targeting his wife even putting him in depression.
Sham said Ducky videos caused him massive pain and even led to suicidal thoughts. However, he chose to leave the matter to Allah and move forward.
Everyone will face the consequences of their actions, as what goes around comes around, he said and urged Ducky Bhai to consider the impact of his videos on others before sharing them online.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
