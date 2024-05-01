Couple show their love for Imran Khan at their wedding (VIDEO)

Pakistani sports-hero turned politician Imran Khan enjoyed massive fan following from early age, and since entering politics, the outspoken politician garnered huge support with his populist rhetoric.
Khan, 71, has remained in jail since August last year, and is facing blackout in mainstream media, but he remains popular more than ever on social media.
As his fans continue to show support for Khan, a couple sets new precedent by posing him next to his portrait in love for the leader who mobilises urban masses to become a rising political force in recent times.
A clip surfaced online shows a groom surprising his bride on his big day by uncovering a portrait of Imran Khan. The wedding guests cheered at the gesture and the couple was all smiles, enjoying the rare moment.
Imran Khan's popularity saw a huge increase in the last few years due to his presence on social platforms despite being at odds with powerful quarters.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
