Couple show their love for Imran Khan at their wedding (VIDEO)

Pakistani sports-hero turned politician Imran Khan enjoyed massive fan following from early age, and since entering politics, the outspoken politician garnered huge support with his populist rhetoric.

Khan, 71, has remained in jail since August last year, and is facing blackout in mainstream media, but he remains popular more than ever on social media.

As his fans continue to show support for Khan, a couple sets new precedent by posing him next to his portrait in love for the leader who mobilises urban masses to become a rising political force in recent times.

A clip surfaced online shows a groom surprising his bride on his big day by uncovering a portrait of Imran Khan. The wedding guests cheered at the gesture and the couple was all smiles, enjoying the rare moment.

Imran Khan's popularity saw a huge increase in the last few years due to his presence on social platforms despite being at odds with powerful quarters.