Australia's T20 World Cup squad revealed; top players including Steve Smith missing

MELBOURNE – Australia have revealed squad for main event of T20 World Cup, with top players missing.

Seasoned players like Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk were axed from the squad while Mitchell Marsh was picked to spearhead the Kangaroos.

The squad features David Warner and Travis Head as opening partners, with the veteran Warner set to open alongside Head.

Marcus Stoinis, despite not receiving a national contract, has been included in the squad due to his impressive performances in the IPL 2024 season for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squad

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, and Nathan Ellis.

The team includes two wicketkeepers, Matthew Wade and Josh Inglis. The spin department will be led by Adam Zampa, supported by Ashton Agar, while the pace attack will be spearheaded by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis also in the mix.

T20 World Cup Australia Schedule

Date Matches Time (IST) Venue 05-Jun-24 Australia vs Oman 6:00 AM (Jun 06) Barbados 08-Jun-24 Austrlia vs England 10:30 PM Barbados 11-Jun-24 Austrlia vs Namibia 6:00 AM (Jun 12) Antigua 15-Jun-24 Austrlia vs Scotland 6:00 AM (Jun 16) St. Lucia 19-Jun-24 A2 v D1 8:00 PM Antigua 19-Jun-24 B1 v C2 6:00 AM (Jun 20) St. Lucia 20-06-2024 C1 v A1 8:00 PM Barbados 20-06-2024 B2 v D2 6:00 AM (Jun 21) Antigua 21-Jun-24 B1 v D1 8:00 PM St. Lucia 21-Jun-24 A2 v C2 6:00 AM (Jun 22) Barbados 22-Jun-24 A1 v D2 8:00 PM Antigua 22-Jun-24 C1 v B2 6:00 AM (Jun 23) St. Vincent 23-Jun-24 A2 v B1 8:00 PM Barbados 23-Jun-24 C2 v D1 6:00 AM (Jun 24) Antigua 24-Jun-24 B2 v A1 8:00 PM St. Lucia 24-Jun-24 C1 v D2 6:00 AM (Jun 25) St. Vincent 26-Jun-24 Semi 1 6:00 AM (Jun 27) Guyana 27-06-2024 Semi 2 8:00 PM Trinidad 29-Jun-24 Final 7:30 PM Barbados

