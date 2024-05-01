Search

Australia's T20 World Cup squad revealed; top players including Steve Smith missing

Web Desk
12:24 PM | 1 May, 2024
Australia's T20 World Cup squad revealed; top players including Steve Smith missing
Source: Facebook.com/cricketcomau/

MELBOURNE – Australia have revealed squad for main event of T20 World Cup, with top players missing.

Seasoned players like Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk were axed from the squad while Mitchell Marsh was picked to spearhead the Kangaroos.

The squad features David Warner and Travis Head as opening partners, with the veteran Warner set to open alongside Head.

Marcus Stoinis, despite not receiving a national contract, has been included in the squad due to his impressive performances in the IPL 2024 season for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squad 

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, and Nathan Ellis.

The team includes two wicketkeepers, Matthew Wade and Josh Inglis. The spin department will be led by Adam Zampa, supported by Ashton Agar, while the pace attack will be spearheaded by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis also in the mix.

T20 World Cup Australia Schedule

Date Matches Time (IST) Venue
05-Jun-24 Australia vs Oman 6:00 AM (Jun 06) Barbados
08-Jun-24 Austrlia vs England 10:30 PM Barbados
11-Jun-24 Austrlia vs Namibia 6:00 AM (Jun 12) Antigua
15-Jun-24 Austrlia vs Scotland 6:00 AM (Jun 16) St. Lucia
19-Jun-24 A2 v D1 8:00 PM Antigua
19-Jun-24 B1 v C2 6:00 AM (Jun 20) St. Lucia
20-06-2024 C1 v A1 8:00 PM Barbados
20-06-2024 B2 v D2 6:00 AM (Jun 21) Antigua
21-Jun-24 B1 v D1 8:00 PM St. Lucia
21-Jun-24 A2 v C2 6:00 AM (Jun 22) Barbados
22-Jun-24 A1 v D2 8:00 PM Antigua
22-Jun-24 C1 v B2 6:00 AM (Jun 23) St. Vincent
23-Jun-24 A2 v B1 8:00 PM Barbados
23-Jun-24 C2 v D1 6:00 AM (Jun 24) Antigua
24-Jun-24 B2 v A1 8:00 PM St. Lucia
24-Jun-24 C1 v D2 6:00 AM (Jun 25) St. Vincent
26-Jun-24 Semi 1 6:00 AM (Jun 27) Guyana
27-06-2024 Semi 2 8:00 PM Trinidad
29-Jun-24 Final 7:30 PM Barbados

