Australia's T20 World Cup squad revealed; top players including Steve Smith missing

MELBOURNE – Australia have revealed squad for main event of T20 World Cup, with top players missing.
Seasoned players like Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk were axed from the squad while Mitchell Marsh was picked to spearhead the Kangaroos.
The squad features David Warner and Travis Head as opening partners, with the veteran Warner set to open alongside Head.
Marcus Stoinis, despite not receiving a national contract, has been included in the squad due to his impressive performances in the IPL 2024 season for the Lucknow Super Giants.
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, and Nathan Ellis.
The team includes two wicketkeepers, Matthew Wade and Josh Inglis. The spin department will be led by Adam Zampa, supported by Ashton Agar, while the pace attack will be spearheaded by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis also in the mix.
|Date
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|05-Jun-24
|Australia vs Oman
|6:00 AM (Jun 06)
|Barbados
|08-Jun-24
|Austrlia vs England
|10:30 PM
|Barbados
|11-Jun-24
|Austrlia vs Namibia
|6:00 AM (Jun 12)
|Antigua
|15-Jun-24
|Austrlia vs Scotland
|6:00 AM (Jun 16)
|St. Lucia
|19-Jun-24
|A2 v D1
|8:00 PM
|Antigua
|19-Jun-24
|B1 v C2
|6:00 AM (Jun 20)
|St. Lucia
|20-06-2024
|C1 v A1
|8:00 PM
|Barbados
|20-06-2024
|B2 v D2
|6:00 AM (Jun 21)
|Antigua
|21-Jun-24
|B1 v D1
|8:00 PM
|St. Lucia
|21-Jun-24
|A2 v C2
|6:00 AM (Jun 22)
|Barbados
|22-Jun-24
|A1 v D2
|8:00 PM
|Antigua
|22-Jun-24
|C1 v B2
|6:00 AM (Jun 23)
|St. Vincent
|23-Jun-24
|A2 v B1
|8:00 PM
|Barbados
|23-Jun-24
|C2 v D1
|6:00 AM (Jun 24)
|Antigua
|24-Jun-24
|B2 v A1
|8:00 PM
|St. Lucia
|24-Jun-24
|C1 v D2
|6:00 AM (Jun 25)
|St. Vincent
|26-Jun-24
|Semi 1
|6:00 AM (Jun 27)
|Guyana
|27-06-2024
|Semi 2
|8:00 PM
|Trinidad
|29-Jun-24
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Barbados
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
