Over hundred Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threats

NEW DELHI – More than a hundred educational institutions in Indian capital New Delhi were vacated amid a bomb threat.
Investigators conducted detailed search operations, and called it a hoax. In a statement, Delhi police said threat at schools seems to be a false information and urged masses not to panic.
It said all students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also assured that emails were likely hoaxes and that there was no cause for alarm. Populated schools like Delhi Public School (DPS), Mother Mary’s School, Sanskriti School, Amity School, and DAV School were among those targeted.
Although the emails were traced back to an IP address in Russia, it was suspected that a VPN was used to mask the actual location.
The Governor of Delhi directed the police to swiftly identify those responsible for the threats. This incident is not the first time schools in Delhi have faced such threats, as a similar incident occurred in February this year.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
