Over hundred Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threats

NEW DELHI – More than a hundred educational institutions in Indian capital New Delhi were vacated amid a bomb threat.

Investigators conducted detailed search operations, and called it a hoax. In a statement, Delhi police said threat at schools seems to be a false information and urged masses not to panic.

It said all students have been evacuated and are being sent back home for their safety.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also assured that emails were likely hoaxes and that there was no cause for alarm. Populated schools like Delhi Public School (DPS), Mother Mary’s School, Sanskriti School, Amity School, and DAV School were among those targeted.

Although the emails were traced back to an IP address in Russia, it was suspected that a VPN was used to mask the actual location.

The Governor of Delhi directed the police to swiftly identify those responsible for the threats. This incident is not the first time schools in Delhi have faced such threats, as a similar incident occurred in February this year.