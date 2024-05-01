Schools closed for two days in UAE due to unstable weather

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has announced the closure of schools for two days – May 2 and 3 – keeping in view the unstable weather conditions.
Authorities said the schools can also switch to distance learning to continue the education activities during Thursday and Friday.
They said the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of teachers and students across the country. The announcement a day after Sharjah returned to physical classes as it had announced distanced learning from April 16 until April 29 due to weather conditions.
Last month, the Gulf country was hit by historic storm and record rains that flooded the desert state, causing residents to spend the night in vehicles and leading to chaos at Dubai airport.
According to the UAE’s Met Department, inclement weather is expected to start from Wednesday night, stretching to most areas of the country on Thursday.
It has predicted rainfall of different intensities with thunder and lightning in different areas of the country.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.35
|280
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|NewZealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
