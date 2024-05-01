20-kg flour bag price dips massively in Punjab, check new rates

LAHORE – The price of 20 kilogramme flour bag dropped significantly in Punjab due to decreasing wheat prices in open market.

Flour mills have reduced the price of the 20kg bag by Rs200 with new price fixing at Rs2,000. The price of the flour bag had hit Rs2,800 in past days.

Flour Mills Association Chairman Asim Raza said that the price had been decreased due to declining wheat prices.

He also asked the government to lift inter-provincial ban on sale of wheat in order to save the farmers from losses.

In open market, the price of 40-kg wheat has dropped to Rs3,200, far below the support price of Rs3,900 announced by the government.