Two policemen suspended for demanding marriage certificate from couple in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Two policemen were suspended for demanding marriage certificate from a family during the road checking in Islamabad.

Reports said the police official stopped a vehicle at a check post and asked the couple to present their Nikahnama (marriage certificate) to prove their relationship.

Later, the citizens filed a complaint against them, prompting the police department to taka stern action against them.

A spokesperson of the Islamabad police said total five police officials had been suspended due to public complaints and poor investigation.

He said that DIG operations have repeatedly been advising the police officials against demanding the marriage certificate.