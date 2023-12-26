Investigators look into causes of blast near Israeli embassy in Delhi

NEW DELHI – Investigators are looking into the possible causes of an explosion near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Although no member of the embassy staff was wounded or killed in the explosion, officials were still inspecting the area, which was blocked for the general public. There was no information suggesting anyone on the street had been hurt.

Israeli missions around the world have been on alert amid a rise in attacks since Israel launched its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"We can confirm that around 5:20 pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy," Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, adding that local police and security teams were investigating.

Nothing had been found in the search operation three hours after the blast, an official involved in the investigation said.

In January 2021, a small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi without harming anyone. An Israeli official said at the time that Israel was treating the blast as a terrorist incident.