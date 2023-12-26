Aisam-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan's tennis squad against India in Davis Cup

President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Saleem Saifullah has appointed Aisam ul Haq captain of the Pakistan tennis team for the Davis Cup against India.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Saleem Saifullah said that Pakistan will be represented in the Davis Cup Group One tie against India on February 3 and 4 in Islamabad by Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah.

He said that Pakistan got to host the Davis Cup "due to our efforts" and India faced humiliation before the International Tennis Federation. He said the Modi government was doing politics in tennis even.

He said the International Tennis Federation had recognized Pakistan's stance. Politics should not happen in sports and sports diplomacy between Pakistan and India should revive now, he added.