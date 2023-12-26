Aisam-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan's tennis squad against India in Davis Cup

President of Pakistan Tennis Federation Saleem Saifullah has appointed Aisam ul Haq captain of the Pakistan tennis team for the Davis Cup against India.
Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Saleem Saifullah said that Pakistan will be represented in the Davis Cup Group One tie against India on February 3 and 4 in Islamabad by Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Shoaib and Barkatullah.
He said that Pakistan got to host the Davis Cup "due to our efforts" and India faced humiliation before the International Tennis Federation. He said the Modi government was doing politics in tennis even.
He said the International Tennis Federation had recognized Pakistan's stance. Politics should not happen in sports and sports diplomacy between Pakistan and India should revive now, he added.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another increase on Tuesday.
The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
There has been no change in the gold price in the international market as it is being sold at $2072.
The per tola price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs265 on Tuesday.
