‘Babar Azam firmly behind T20 World Cup squad,’ clarifies PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan has cleared the air on media reports which claim that skipper Babar Azam is not happy with the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) stated that “It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment”.

He added that “the national team captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken regarding the announcement of the squads for the upcoming international assignments”.

The statement also said, “It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing, and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month”.

Earlier, a number of media reports claimed that ‘Azam was unhappy with the team selected for the mega event and had even called Ramiz Raja to express his grievances’.

Khan also revealed about the meeting of players with Ramiz Raja, who is likely to be PCB’s next chairman. “On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond,” he added.

On Monday, chief selector Mohammad Wasim announced the squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand and England as well as the World Cup. The squad had raised plenty of eyebrows, with critics slamming it for what they called the unmerited selection of non-performers and snubbing of experienced players.