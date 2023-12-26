“Focus on the art. No shortcuts,” Ali Zafar pens a special message for classical music lovers

An actor, singer, and music composer par excellence, there isn't much left that Ali Zafar hasn't achieved, and when it comes to music advice, he's rarely wrong!
The acclaimed Pakistani singer-songwriter who has been the recipient of national and international accolades — both in music and acting fraternities — has solidified himself among notable names in the music industry both at home and Bollywood. With back to back smash hits under his belt, the Jhoom famed singer is often entertaining his loyal fanbase with melodious beats and educates them on the quality of music. Enjoying a whopping 5.8 million followers on Instagram, Zafar's recent post was no less than a music lesson and a visual/audio treat for social media users.
Sharing a post on Instagram for his loyal audience that enjoys old school classics, the Sajania star posted a reminiscent of “simpler times” when “no mistakes were allowed” and autotune was an alien concept.
Zafar also noted that music emphasized on “poetry and composition” and that singers did “justice” to the songs by expressing emotions as required by the music directors of the time.
The 43-year-old singer also reminded his fans that real art stays embedded in the pages of history and that there really isn't any short cut to fame or excellence.
“For those who are into old school classics. Simpler times. All musicians would rehearse and record together. No mistakes allowed. No auto tuners,” the Teefa In Trouble actor penned.
“Emphasis on poetry and composition with complete justice done by singers to rightfully express the emotion as required by the music director and the screenplay of the film,” he shared.
Zafar then added, “If you want to make it and sustain it. Work hard on the craft. Focus on the art. No short cuts.”
“Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina,” Zafar wrote, “is one of my personal favourites during a spontaneous jam,” the singer wrote and tagged Manesh Judge and Noor Lodhi.
“Originally sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar from Abhimaan (1973).
Composed by Sachin Dev Burman
Lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan,” he added.
Social media users praised the star for keeping alive classical music in times when autotunes and computers do most of the job.
On the professional front, Zafar was recently seen in Dear Zindagi and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. On the singing front, Zafar's discography saw the addition of recent singles including Us Rah Par, Hum Mustafavi Hain, Mein Ura, Bahadur, Maza Aya, Ho Tum, O Mere Dil Ke Chain and more.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 26, 2023 (Tuesday).
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another increase on Tuesday.
The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
There has been no change in the gold price in the international market as it is being sold at $2072.
The per tola price of silver in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs265 on Tuesday.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.