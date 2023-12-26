“Focus on the art. No shortcuts,” Ali Zafar pens a special message for classical music lovers

An actor, singer, and music composer par excellence, there isn't much left that Ali Zafar hasn't achieved, and when it comes to music advice, he's rarely wrong!

The acclaimed Pakistani singer-songwriter who has been the recipient of national and international accolades — both in music and acting fraternities — has solidified himself among notable names in the music industry both at home and Bollywood. With back to back smash hits under his belt, the Jhoom famed singer is often entertaining his loyal fanbase with melodious beats and educates them on the quality of music. Enjoying a whopping 5.8 million followers on Instagram, Zafar's recent post was no less than a music lesson and a visual/audio treat for social media users.

Sharing a post on Instagram for his loyal audience that enjoys old school classics, the Sajania star posted a reminiscent of “simpler times” when “no mistakes were allowed” and autotune was an alien concept.

Zafar also noted that music emphasized on “poetry and composition” and that singers did “justice” to the songs by expressing emotions as required by the music directors of the time.

The 43-year-old singer also reminded his fans that real art stays embedded in the pages of history and that there really isn't any short cut to fame or excellence.

“For those who are into old school classics. Simpler times. All musicians would rehearse and record together. No mistakes allowed. No auto tuners,” the Teefa In Trouble actor penned.

“Emphasis on poetry and composition with complete justice done by singers to rightfully express the emotion as required by the music director and the screenplay of the film,” he shared.

Zafar then added, “If you want to make it and sustain it. Work hard on the craft. Focus on the art. No short cuts.”

“Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina,” Zafar wrote, “is one of my personal favourites during a spontaneous jam,” the singer wrote and tagged Manesh Judge and Noor Lodhi.

“Originally sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar from Abhimaan (1973).

Composed by Sachin Dev Burman

Lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan,” he added.

Social media users praised the star for keeping alive classical music in times when autotunes and computers do most of the job.

On the professional front, Zafar was recently seen in Dear Zindagi and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. On the singing front, Zafar's discography saw the addition of recent singles including Us Rah Par, Hum Mustafavi Hain, Mein Ura, Bahadur, Maza Aya, Ho Tum, O Mere Dil Ke Chain and more.