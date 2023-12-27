Search

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

08:25 AM | 27 Dec, 2023
Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues its positive momentum against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.6 for buying and 285.35 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.35 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.6 285.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 367 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.35 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 75.95
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.62 759.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.74 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.85 925.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.45 743.45
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.64 78.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.14 332.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

