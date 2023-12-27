Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues its positive momentum against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.6 for buying and 285.35 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.35 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)