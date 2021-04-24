Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 April 2021
Web Desk
08:47 AM | 24 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 April 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 104,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 89,420 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 81,656 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 95,241 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Karachi PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Islamabad PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Peshawar PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Quetta PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Sialkot PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Attock PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Gujranwala PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Jehlum PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Multan PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Bahawalpur PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Gujrat PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Nawabshah PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Chakwal PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Hyderabad PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Nowshehra PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Sargodha PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Faisalabad PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395
Mirpur PKR 104,300 PKR 1,395

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 April 2021
01:17 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 April 2021
08:33 AM | 22 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 April 2021
08:35 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 April 2021
08:44 AM | 20 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 April 2021
08:38 AM | 19 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 April 2021
08:36 AM | 18 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat Hussain hits back at trolls after Nagin dance meme-fest
10:43 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr