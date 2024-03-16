Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top NewsWorld

First sea delivery of aid arrives in Gaza; Israeli PM approves ground offensive in Rafah

Web Desk
09:23 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
Aid arrives in Gaza by sea
Source: X

The arrival of the first maritime humanitarian aid shipment in Gaza coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's approval of a ground offensive in the Palestinian city of Rafah, which houses 1.4 refugees. 

World Central Kitchen (WCK), the US charity behind the mission, is carrying out the mission in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The shipment contains 200 tonnes of food desperately needed for Gaza. The UN says Gaza is on the brink of famine.

Aid agencies have accused Israel of impeding aid deliveries, a charge vehemently denied by Israeli officials. They say Israel is allowing aid through two crossings in the south and has blamed aid agencies of logistical failures.

In an other development on Saturday, the Israeli prime minister approved plans for an attack on Rafah. At least 1.4 million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah amid the ongoing Israeli attacks.

On the other hand, Israeli is planning to send a team to truce talks in Qatar after mocking a ceasefire proposal by Hamas as “ridiculous”.

Israel’s allies and critics warned Netanyahu against the invasion of Rafah fearing mass civilian casualties, but the Israeli government claims the area in southern Gaza is one of the last strongholds of Hamas, which it has vows to eliminate.

Hamas had presented a new ceasefire plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza that includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Reports say it would be a three-phased truce, with each stage lasting 42 days.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office late on Friday said the Israeli military was “preparing operationally and for the evacuation of the population” of Rafah. However, it gave no timeframe and there was no immediate evidence of extra preparations on the ground.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:23 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

First sea delivery of aid arrives in Gaza; Israeli PM approves ground ...

08:28 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp leaves at least 36 Palestinians ...

07:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Imran Khan says protests outside IMF office justified, but he's ...

01:04 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution to combat Islamophobia

10:21 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Alizey Khan creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win ...

08:41 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for ...

Most viewed

11:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

New petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan announced

11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

11:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

11:13 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits GHQ, discusses matters of national security with ...

08:05 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Sindh govt's protest forces PM Shehbaz to undo IRSA chairman's ...

09:55 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

India's anti-Muslim citizenship law ‘exposes sinister agenda' of ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:07 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Asad Toor released from Adiala Jail after court grants him bail

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.07 184.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: