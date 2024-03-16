Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

India announces schedule for world's largest elections

Web Desk
10:53 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
Indian elections
Source: File photos

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for elections to elect the new parliament of the country.

According to the schedule, India will elect a new parliament in seven phases between April 19 and early June. This is going to be the world’s largest election with nearly one billion eligible voters.

Rajiv Kumar, the head of the independent Election Commission of India, told reporters, “We address you at a precious moment, when we as a nation are set to reiterate our pledge to electoral democracy, when Indians will together express their will once again.” 

He said the last of the seven phases of voting will be held on June 1 and votes counted on June 4.

The election pits Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his regional allies against a bickering alliance of two dozen opposition parties. Surveys suggest a comfortable win for Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

If elected, Modi (73) would become only the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win a third straight term. He said the “biggest festival of democracy” had started and his party would campaign on its track record of “good governance and public service”.

Modi said in a series of posts on X, “I have full confidence that we will get the full affection and blessings” of more than 960 million voters for the third consecutive time.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

10:53 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

India announces schedule for world's largest elections

09:23 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

First sea delivery of aid arrives in Gaza; Israeli PM approves ground ...

08:28 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp leaves at least 36 Palestinians ...

01:04 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution to combat Islamophobia

10:21 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

Alizey Khan creates history, becomes first Pakistani woman to win ...

07:31 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Israeli attack on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza leaves at ...

World

10:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Israeli airstrike on UN facility in Gaza draws reaction from US

05:51 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

US passes bill to ban TikTok amid security concerns 

07:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Mohammed Mustafa appointed new prime minister of Palestine

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Indian actress charged with gold theft threatens suicide

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 16 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.07 184.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: