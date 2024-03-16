Search

WATCH: Little girl finally succeeds in kissing Kaaba after making failed attemps

Web Desk
11:58 PM | 16 Mar, 2024
The holy month of Ramadan is the time when Muslims across the globe wish to spend their time in Makkah and Madina, performing Umrah and other religious rituals.

Same is the case with a little girl who has arrived in Makkah to perform Umrah. She wants to kiss the Holy Kaaba, but she is stopped again and again by the security from doing so. However, finally she gets a chance to kiss the Holy Kaaba and her dream comes true. A video of this beautiful incident is going viral on social media. 

Wearing an abaya, the little girl is seen running towards the Holy Kaaba, but she is stopped by the security. She is sent back to her father, who is sitting among the pilgrims, by one of the security men who are tasked with regulating the flow of pilgrims and maintaining the order.

The little girl then speaks to her father and he encourages her to make another attempt to reach the Holy Kaaba, but she is again stopped by the security personnel.

Undeterred, the little pilgrim continues her quest until her persistence and devotion move the security personnel, who finally lift her in order to help her kiss the Black Stone on the Kaaba.

The heartwarming scene of the girl succeeding in her struggle and returning to her father went viral on social media soon after it was shot.

