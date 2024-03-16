WATCH: Little girl finally succeeds in kissing Kaaba after making failed attemps

The holy month of Ramadan is the time when Muslims across the globe wish to spend their time in Makkah and Madina, performing Umrah and other religious rituals.
Same is the case with a little girl who has arrived in Makkah to perform Umrah. She wants to kiss the Holy Kaaba, but she is stopped again and again by the security from doing so. However, finally she gets a chance to kiss the Holy Kaaba and her dream comes true. A video of this beautiful incident is going viral on social media.
Wearing an abaya, the little girl is seen running towards the Holy Kaaba, but she is stopped by the security. She is sent back to her father, who is sitting among the pilgrims, by one of the security men who are tasked with regulating the flow of pilgrims and maintaining the order.
النجاح ليس بالضرورة من أول محاولة:— أ.د. عبدالله المسند (@ALMISNID) March 9, 2024
محاولة وفشل! محاولة وفشل! محاولة ونجاح 👏👏👏
(منقول)#مكة #الكعبة #الحجر_الأسود pic.twitter.com/G8b9qL2xFe
The little girl then speaks to her father and he encourages her to make another attempt to reach the Holy Kaaba, but she is again stopped by the security personnel.
Undeterred, the little pilgrim continues her quest until her persistence and devotion move the security personnel, who finally lift her in order to help her kiss the Black Stone on the Kaaba.
The heartwarming scene of the girl succeeding in her struggle and returning to her father went viral on social media soon after it was shot.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
