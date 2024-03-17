Senate Elections 2024: List of Candidates who filed nomination papers

The upcoming Senate elections on 48 seats are slated to be held on April 2, and scores of members have filed nomination papers.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the Senate elections ended. Out of the 52 vacant seats in the upper house of parliament, elections will be held for 48 seats. The electoral watchdog will scrutinize the nomination papers, with the process set to conclude by March 19. ECP will issue final list of candidates on March 26.

Punjab

In country's most populated region Punjab, at least 28 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 12 seats. This includes 16 candidates for seven general seats, four for two technocrat seats, and five for two women seats. Three candidates have submitted papers for one minority seat.

Mohsin Naqvi, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Raja Habibur Rehman, Musadaq Masood Malik, Waleed Iqbal, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Talal Chaudhry were included in the list of candidates for general seats.

Mustafa Ramday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musaddaq Masood Malik, and Muhammad Aurangzaib, also filed nomination papers for technocrat seats.

For women seats, Faiza Ahmad, Anoshay Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Sanam Javed, submitted their nomination papers.

Asif Aashiq, Tahir Khalil Sandhu, and Tariq Javed, submitted their nomination papers for one minority seat.

Balochistan

In sparsely populated Balochistan, 36 candidates have submitted papers for 11 Senate seats, including notable figures like former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Maulana Abdul Wasi.

Aimal Wali Khan, Amanullah Kanrani, Kohida Babar and Naseebullah Bazai.

KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 candidates have submitted papers. Among them are Qazi Anwar Advocate for the technocrat seat, Mehwish Ali Khan for the women's seat, and several others for general and technocrat seats.

Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Khalid Masood, Ayesha Bano submitted papers for Senate elections along with Azam Khan Swati and Syed Irshad Hussain.

Irfan Saleem, Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Azhar Qazi Mashwani have also submitted papers for general seats. Dr. Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted nomination papers.

Mehwish Ali Khan, Asha Bano, Rubina Naz and Syeda Tahira Bukhari.