Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Senate Elections 2024: List of Candidates who filed nomination papers

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 17 Mar, 2024
Senate Elections 2024: List of Candidates who filed nomination papers
Source: File Photo

The upcoming Senate elections on 48 seats are slated to be held on April 2, and scores of members have filed nomination papers.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the Senate elections ended. Out of the 52 vacant seats in the upper house of parliament, elections will be held for 48 seats. The electoral watchdog will scrutinize the nomination papers, with the process set to conclude by March 19. ECP will issue final list of candidates on March 26.

Punjab

In country's most populated region Punjab, at least 28 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 12 seats. This includes 16 candidates for seven general seats, four for two technocrat seats, and five for two women seats. Three candidates have submitted papers for one minority seat.

Mohsin Naqvi, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Raja Habibur Rehman, Musadaq Masood Malik, Waleed Iqbal, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Talal Chaudhry were included in the list of candidates for general seats.

Mustafa Ramday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musaddaq Masood Malik, and Muhammad Aurangzaib, also filed nomination papers for technocrat seats.

For women seats, Faiza Ahmad, Anoshay Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Sanam Javed, submitted their nomination papers.

Asif Aashiq, Tahir Khalil Sandhu, and Tariq Javed, submitted their nomination papers for one minority seat.

Balochistan

In sparsely populated Balochistan, 36 candidates have submitted papers for 11 Senate seats, including notable figures like former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Maulana Abdul Wasi.

Aimal Wali Khan, Amanullah Kanrani, Kohida Babar and Naseebullah Bazai.

KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 candidates have submitted papers. Among them are Qazi Anwar Advocate for the technocrat seat, Mehwish Ali Khan for the women's seat, and several others for general and technocrat seats.

Waqar Ahmed Qazi, Khalid Masood, Ayesha Bano submitted papers for Senate elections along with Azam Khan Swati and Syed Irshad Hussain.

Irfan Saleem, Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Azhar Qazi Mashwani have also submitted papers for general seats. Dr. Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted nomination papers.

Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmed, Waqas Orkazai, Fazl Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Ataul Haq and Fida Muhammad.

Mehwish Ali Khan, Asha Bano, Rubina Naz and Syeda Tahira Bukhari. 

Senate elections for 48 seats to be held on April 2, announces ECP

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

Senate Elections 2024: List of Candidates who filed nomination papers

07:37 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Multan Board 9th class Computer Science past papers for exams 2024

07:35 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Imran Khan says protests outside IMF office justified, but he's ...

05:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Nurse booked for fooling Balochistan CM during Quetta hospital visit

04:14 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

SBP refutes reports about issuance of polymer banknotes

02:43 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Seven Pakistan Army troops including two officers martyred in North ...

Pakistan

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

05:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details ...

09:42 AM | 16 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond March 2024 – Check Winners, Full Draw List here

03:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

08:21 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw March 2024: Check details about balloting date, ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:05 AM | 17 Mar, 2024

Senate Elections 2024: List of Candidates who filed nomination papers

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in the open market on March 17, 2024, Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.05.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.7 281.65
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.50
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.89 749.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.78 39.18
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.07 173.07
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 724.62 732.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 315.8 318.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: