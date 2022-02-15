Taliban urge US to reverse decision of halving Afghan assets
Share
KABUL – The Taliban have slammed US President Joe Biden’s “unjustified” decision to return only half of Afghanistan’s $7 billion currently held in the United States.
Around five months after completing troops withdrawal from the war-ravaged country, Biden last week signed an executive freeing up the frozen Afghan funds that will split between humanitarian aid to Kabul and for compensation for 9/11 victims.
"If the United States does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country," a spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban said in a statement on Monday.
"The Islamic Emirate strongly rejects Biden's unjustified actions as a violation of the rights of all Afghans," Arab News quoted the statement as saying.
It added that the 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with the assets of Afghanistan.
The Taliban warned that the US move will damage its relations with the people of Afghanistan.
Separately, Mullah Yaqoob, the acting Afghan defence minister, while talking to international media termed the decision cruel, adding that no Afghans were involved in the 9/11 incidents.
US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between ... 10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
WASHINGTON – Around five months after completing troops withdrawal from the war-ravaged country, US President Joe ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- vivo V23 5G Launched in Pakistan — Featuring Amazing Portrait ...02:26 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Taliban urge US to reverse decision of halving Afghan assets01:17 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Petrol price likely to hit all-time high in Pakistan12:44 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Erdogan in UAE on historic visit to revive strained ties12:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant payment system ‘Raast’11:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022