Taliban urge US to reverse decision of halving Afghan assets

KABUL – The Taliban have slammed US President Joe Biden’s “unjustified” decision to return only half of Afghanistan’s $7 billion currently held in the United States.

Around five months after completing troops withdrawal from the war-ravaged country, Biden last week signed an executive freeing up the frozen Afghan funds that will split between humanitarian aid to Kabul and for compensation for 9/11 victims.

"If the United States does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country," a spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban said in a statement on Monday.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly rejects Biden's unjustified actions as a violation of the rights of all Afghans," Arab News quoted the statement as saying.

It added that the 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with the assets of Afghanistan.

The Taliban warned that the US move will damage its relations with the people of Afghanistan.

Separately, Mullah Yaqoob, the acting Afghan defence minister, while talking to international media termed the decision cruel, adding that no Afghans were involved in the 9/11 incidents.