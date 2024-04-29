Banks to remain closed on May 1st for Labour Day

In accordance with the announcement made by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, banks nationwide will remain closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to mark Labour Day.
A concise notification released by the central bank affirmed that May 1 has been designated as a public holiday by the government of Pakistan.
"The State Bank of Pakistan will be closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) in observance of Labour Day, as per the declaration by the Government of Pakistan," the notification outlined.
Labour Day, recognized globally as May Day, is commemorated annually on May 1 to demonstrate solidarity with workers and to acknowledge the rights of the working class.
The occasion also serves as a tribute to the efforts and accomplishments of workers worldwide. It underscores the imperative of ensuring employment security and safeguarding the rights of labourers and industrial workers against exploitation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
