Banks to remain closed on May 1st for Labour Day

In accordance with the announcement made by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, banks nationwide will remain closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to mark Labour Day.

A concise notification released by the central bank affirmed that May 1 has been designated as a public holiday by the government of Pakistan.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will be closed on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) in observance of Labour Day, as per the declaration by the Government of Pakistan," the notification outlined.

Labour Day, recognized globally as May Day, is commemorated annually on May 1 to demonstrate solidarity with workers and to acknowledge the rights of the working class.

The occasion also serves as a tribute to the efforts and accomplishments of workers worldwide. It underscores the imperative of ensuring employment security and safeguarding the rights of labourers and industrial workers against exploitation.