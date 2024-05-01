British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference

RAWALPINDI – National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad hosts sixth Pakistan-Britain Regional Stabilisation Conference, focusing on peace.

Army's media affair wing ISPR said Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the General Staff of UK Army General Sir Patrick Sanders addressed the opening session of the conference.

General Sir Roland Walker, designate CGS UK Army also attended the session.

The conference is the flagship defence and security dialogue between Islamabad and London, held alternately in two sides, bringing together a formidable corpus of subject matter experts in diverse domains including diplomats, defence officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives, ISPR said.

A 30-member UK delegation, is visiting Pakistan from April 29 to May 3 led by Major General Tom Bateman, Standing Joint Force Commander.

During the conference, delegations from both countries will share their views on the global and regional environment's impact on national security, regional peace, and stability.

This year, discussions have expanded to include regional issues, and defense officials from both countries in the region are participating.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir met with the current and designated Chiefs of the General Staff of the UK Army.

The two sides discussed matters of professional interest and ways to further improve bilateral defense relations. COAS thanked General Patrick Sanders for his efforts in enhancing military ties and congratulated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next CGS of the UK Army.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Nov-2023/uk-army-chief-sir-patrick-sanders-arrives-in-pakistan-to-boost-defence-ties











