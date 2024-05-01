Search

PakistanTop News

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference

Web Desk
10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024
British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference

RAWALPINDI – National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad hosts sixth Pakistan-Britain Regional Stabilisation Conference, focusing on peace.

Army's media affair wing ISPR said Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the General Staff of UK Army General Sir Patrick Sanders addressed the opening session of the conference.

General Sir Roland Walker, designate CGS UK Army also attended the session.

The conference is the flagship defence and security dialogue between Islamabad and London, held alternately in two sides, bringing together a formidable corpus of subject matter experts in diverse domains including diplomats, defence officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives, ISPR said.

A 30-member UK delegation, is visiting Pakistan from April 29 to May 3 led by Major General Tom Bateman, Standing Joint Force Commander.

During the conference, delegations from both countries will share their views on the global and regional environment's impact on national security, regional peace, and stability.

This year, discussions have expanded to include regional issues, and defense officials from both countries in the region are participating.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir met with the current and designated Chiefs of the General Staff of the UK Army.

The two sides discussed matters of professional interest and ways to further improve bilateral defense relations. COAS thanked General Patrick Sanders for his efforts in enhancing military ties and congratulated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next CGS of the UK Army.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Nov-2023/uk-army-chief-sir-patrick-sanders-arrives-in-pakistan-to-boost-defence-ties
 
 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional ...

09:32 AM | 1 May, 2024

Pakistan observes World Labour Day with renewed pledge for rights

09:08 AM | 1 May, 2024

Google to establish 50 Smart Schools in Pakistan

11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight

09:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

FBR blocks over half a million mobile sims for non-payment of income ...

08:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rana Sanaullah appointed adviser to PM

Most viewed

11:44 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

11:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial ...

11:22 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

01:35 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Uber just shut down services in Lahore, but why?

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:03 AM | 1 May, 2024

British Army delegation visits Pakistan to attend 6th Pak-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: