Pakistan, Saudi Arabia formalise cooperation on Quran Translation, Religious Training

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia collaborated to expand Quran Translation and Publishing Initiatives.

Ministry of Islamic Affairs of KSA and Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs signed an MOU, focused on publication, translation, and related matters concerning the Holy Quran. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in these areas, marking a step forward in religious collaboration between the two countries.

Saudi Minister for Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, and Pakistani officials inked MOU. According to the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ statement on social media, the agreement covers a range of initiatives, including the joint efforts in Quran translation, publishing, and training of preachers and imams, as well as mosque construction.

In addition to Quran-related collaboration, Islamabad and Riyadh signed customs cooperation agreement to boost bilateral trade.

The customs agreement is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, benefiting both countries by sharing expertise and improving trade processes. The Riyadh conference, which hosted over 70 workshops and sessions, saw participation from nearly 90 local and international organizations.

Pakistani officials commended growing strength of ties between two Islamic nations, highlighting Saudi Arabia is set to make significant investments in Pakistan, which will further cement cooperation.