Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia formalise cooperation on Quran Translation, Religious Training

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Formalise Cooperation On Quran Translation Religious Training

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia collaborated to expand Quran Translation and Publishing Initiatives.

Ministry of Islamic Affairs of KSA and Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs signed an MOU, focused on publication, translation, and related matters concerning the Holy Quran. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in these areas, marking a step forward in religious collaboration between the two countries.

Saudi Minister for Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh, and Pakistani officials inked MOU. According to the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs’ statement on social media, the agreement covers a range of initiatives, including the joint efforts in Quran translation, publishing, and training of preachers and imams, as well as mosque construction.

In addition to Quran-related collaboration, Islamabad and Riyadh signed customs cooperation agreement to boost bilateral trade.

The customs agreement is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, benefiting both countries by sharing expertise and improving trade processes. The Riyadh conference, which hosted over 70 workshops and sessions, saw participation from nearly 90 local and international organizations.

Pakistani officials commended growing strength of ties between two Islamic nations, highlighting Saudi Arabia is set to make significant investments in Pakistan, which will further cement cooperation.

Russian president Vladimir Putin visits Chechnya, kisses Quran in a symbolic gesture of respect

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search