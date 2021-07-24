DG ISI, NSA Yusuf set to visit US to meet American counterparts
WASHINGTON – National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed are expected to visit Washington next week for talks with their American counterparts.
Reports in local media quoting sources said DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is in Beijing to hold strategic talks with Chinese officials, will visit the US with National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf to meet Jake Sullivan along with other top officials next week. The top officials will discuss ‘strategies to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan’.
Earlier, the officials met in Geneva during the first high-level face-to-face meeting since the Biden administration took office.
White House officials and US State Department’s spokesperson previously mentioned the crucial role of the South Asian country in ensuring a peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan.
During a presser in Washington, Ned Price reiterated that “Biden administration hopes to see Afghanistan’s neighbors play a constructive, responsible role in bringing about a just and durable solution to the Afghan conflict.”
Pakistan responds to Biden’s plan for US ... 05:10 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan stressed on Thursday that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan should coincide ...
Earlier, Secretary Blinken also spoke to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in wake of recent developments in the region.
Qureshi, Blinken discuss Pakistan-US cooperation ... 10:51 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ...
