Emirates extends ban on flights from Pakistan amid Covid variant fears

DUBAI – The national flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) extended the suspension of passenger flights from Pakistan till June 28 to combat the spread of the mutated Covid variant.

The airline in its latest advisory which was issued Friday announced to extend the flight suspension from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka until July 28 in line with the UAE government’s directives,

Furthermore, passengers who have connected through Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will also not be accepted to travel from any other point to the Gulf state.

However, UAE nationals, Golden Visa holders, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols are exempt from the travel restriction.

A statement issued by the Airline further stated “If your flight has been canceled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID 19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with us or your booking office to make new travel plans”.

In the notification, the federal aviation authority said that exceptions would be granted to cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights.

Earlier, the UAE extended the ban on flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries till July 21. The other countries include India, Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka.