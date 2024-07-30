11 family members killed as rainwater floods house in Kohat

PESHAWAR – At least 11 family members, including women and children, were killed after rainwater flooded a house in Kohat, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incident occurred in Dara Adam Khel area as heavy rains continue in parts of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Reports said the rainwater flooded the basement of house where all 11 family members drowned. Rescue officials said bodies of the victims have been recovered from the basement and shifted to hospital.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed sorrow over the death of 11 people of the same family.

In other incidents, eight people were killed in Tharparkar in lightning strikes’ incidents, and three people lost lives in Rawalpindi due heavy rainfall.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a flood alert, warning that the current monsoon conditions could lead to flash floods and urban flooding in various regions. The NDMA emphasized that even a small amount of moving water can be dangerous, advising people to avoid crossing bridges during floods and to seek shelter in secure locations.