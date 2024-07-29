Karachi weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain, thunderstorm today

Pakistan's largest city Karachi braces for heavy rains and thunderstorm as new weather system is entering the country.
PMD said rains will continue until Tuesday, bringing relief for residents of port city, it could however cause waterlogging.
On Monday, the temperature of provincial capital was recorded at 33degree celsius around noon while humidity remains over 70 percent.
Met Office said Rain-windstorm, and thunderstorm are expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Chhor, Padidan, Mohenjodharo, Karachi, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur.
It also warned of downpour in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu.
Rains with thundershowers anticipated in multiple regions until July 30, and it could lead to flash flooding in local streams and urban flooding in low-lying areas of northeast and south Punjab, Peshawar, and lower Sindh, PMD said.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 29, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 278.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|278.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
