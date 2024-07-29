Karachi weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain, thunderstorm today

Pakistan's largest city Karachi braces for heavy rains and thunderstorm as new weather system is entering the country.

PMD said rains will continue until Tuesday, bringing relief for residents of port city, it could however cause waterlogging.

On Monday, the temperature of provincial capital was recorded at 33degree celsius around noon while humidity remains over 70 percent.

Met Office said Rain-windstorm, and thunderstorm are expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Chhor, Padidan, Mohenjodharo, Karachi, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur.

It also warned of downpour in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu.

Rains with thundershowers anticipated in multiple regions until July 30, and it could lead to flash flooding in local streams and urban flooding in low-lying areas of northeast and south Punjab, Peshawar, and lower Sindh, PMD said.