Justices Sardar Tariq Masood, Miankhel take oath as Supreme Court Ad Hoc Judges  

LAHORE – Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice (retired) Mazhar Alam Miankhel were sworn in as ad hoc judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa spearheaded the ceremony in capital Islamabad and justices of top court, Attorney General of Pakistan, and senior legal professionals attended the event.

The federal law ministry has issued a notification confirming their appointment for a one-year term, following approval from President Asif Ali Zardari.

These appointments, made under Article 182 of the Constitution, are aimed at enhancing the court’s efficiency in delivering justice.

Both juges bring vast experience from their previous roles in the Supreme Court.

Justice Sardar Masood is known for his expertise in constitutional and civil law, while Justice Miankhel holds his repute for his work in criminal law and human rights.

With these new appointments, the apex court now has 19 members, including 17 permanent and 2 ad hoc judges. This provision, detailed in the Constitution of Pakistan, is designed to help manage the court’s workload more effectively.