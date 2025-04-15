Pm Shehbaz Announces Massive Incentives For Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the establishment of special courts in the federal capital to address the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis.

While addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, the PM paid tribute to the passion and sacrifices of overseas Pakistanis, noting that over 10 million Pakistanis live abroad.

He said that special courts have been set up in Islamabad to resolve their issues, and similar steps are underway to establish such courts in Punjab and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister praised overseas Pakistanis for their hard work and dedication, calling them “the pride of the nation” and “ambassadors of Pakistan.” He said they earn halal income through their efforts and keep Pakistan in their hearts.

Referring to COAS General Asim Munir, the PM said that no one can cast an evil eye on Pakistan under his leadership, as he speaks from the heart. “Everyone knows who funds terrorists and where their networks link back to,” he added, recalling that terrorism had been eradicated from Pakistan by 2018.

He further said that General Munir is a true patriot and a top professional, and the armed forces are securing the future of the nation with their sacrifices. However, past mistakes led to a resurgence in terrorism, including the resettlement of militants in Swat and other areas.

PM Shehbaz also announced a 5% quota in universities and a 15% quota in medical colleges for children of overseas Pakistanis. FBR will now consider them as filers in financial and banking matters. NAVTTC will run skill-building courses for their children.

He revealed new digital reforms, including video link evidence recordings and e-filing for court cases, which will be operational within 60 days.

Additionally, the PM said feasibility orders have been issued for an international airport in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, and the top 15 foreign exchange contributors from the diaspora will receive civil awards annually.