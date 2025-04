NOWSHERA – A senior civil judge and a lawyer were shot dead in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when unidentified assailants opened fire on their vehicle near Rashakai Interchange bridge, police reported.

Judge Muhammad Hayat and Advocate Khalid Khan died on the spot.

The attackers fled after the incident.

Judge Hayat was on his way to Peshawar from Rashakai Interchange. Police have begun investigations after collecting evidence from the scene.