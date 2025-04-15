How much does Rajab Butt charge for a podcast interview?

Famous TikToker and YouTuber Rajab Butt charges a hefty fee for podcast interviews — an amount that may shock many.

During a recent podcast, Rajab Butt revealed that he charges Rs1.5 million for appearing in a single podcast, citing his high viewership that brings significant earnings for podcast hosts.

He also shared that he posts 3 to 4 promotional videos daily, earning Rs3 to 4 million from them. According to Butt, social media is a platform where one can earn as much as they want.

However, he added that the income he earns from TikTok is distributed among the poor.