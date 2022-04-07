General elections not possible before October, ECP tells President Alvi
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has said that general elections are not possible before October this year to ensure free, fair, and transparent polls in the country, according to ECP spokesperson.
The commission, in its reply to the President of Pakistan, has contended that it requires four months to complete the delimitations in addition to organize general elections in 90 days.
The ECP further said that keeping these reasons in view, possibility of elections is only possible in October this year.
It also informed President Arif Alvi that the “delimitation of constituencies is one of the foundational steps towards election”.
#ECP #ElectionCommissionofPakistan pic.twitter.com/9dCT1cxsW0— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) April 6, 2022
“According to Article 51(5) of the Constitution and Section 17 of Elections Act, 2017, delimitation of constituencies is conducted on the basis of population in accordance with the last census officially published,” said the ECP.
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran launches Pakistan's first national emergency helpline 91108:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Pakistani professor honoured with Research Award at New York ...07:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- General elections not possible before October, ECP tells President ...07:31 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
-
- Training camp of Boys U-16 Junior Davis Cup team in full swing at ...06:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
-
- Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022