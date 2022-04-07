Pakistani professor honoured with Research Award at New York university
NEW YORK – Syed Ahmad Chan Bukhari, Assistant Professor and Director of Healthcare Informatics at St. John's University, New York, has been awarded the "SJU Research Award-2022" for his outstanding research work to minimize the digital divide among communities.
The award ceremony was held yesterday at St. John's University's D'Angelo Ballroom. Jared Littman, Director of the Office of Grants and Sponsored Research, presented the awards.
The event was attended by notable professors, deans, university staff, and students from leading universities. Besides Prof. Bukhari, special awards were also given to two other professors, Dr. Erica Jacob (Department of Chemistry) and Dr. Keaton Patel (Department of Pharmacy). In addition, certificates and cash prizes were also distributed to several students upon completing the research papers.
Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Bukhari said, "I am so honored to have my work recognized by the SJU. Thank you to my family, friends, and all colleagues. I am so blessed to work with a fantastic team."
Syed Ahmed Bukhari, 35, received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Canada and previously worked as a scientist at Yale and Stanford Universities.
